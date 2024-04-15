IT disruption persists at California health system

Fairfield, Calif.-based NorthBay Health's IT systems are still not fully operational due to a cybersecurity incident that started on April 2.

In an April 10 update on NorthBay's website, the hospital said it has made some progress in restoring some of its systems that were disrupted due to the incident. For example, NorthBay's patient portal is now accessible, as well as its imaging systems.

The health system has not stated if any patient information was impacted as a result of the incident, nor has it disclosed what kind of cybersecurity event this was.