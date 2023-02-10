How much 5 health systems are paying to settle data breach lawsuits

Several health systems have faced lawsuits regarding data breach incidents. Here are is how much five health systems are paying to dispute them:

Worcester-based UMass Memorial Health Center has agreed to pay $1.2 million to settle a lawsuit alleging the health system was negligent in protecting patients' confidential information after its June 2020 data breach.



Phoenix-based Banner Health has paid a $1.25 million settlement to resolve a data breach after a 2016 hacking incident disclosed the protected health information of 2.81 million consumers.



Kalispell, Mont.-based Logan Health Medical Center reached a $4.3 million settlement with patients and employees whose personal and protected health information was likely accessed during a cyberattack.



Gallup, N.M.-based Rehoboth McKinley Christian Health Care Services agreed to pay victims of a 2021 data breach up to $4,000 each.



San Diego-based Scripps Health agreed to pay $3.57 million to settle a lawsuit from victims of a May 2021 ransomware attack that led to a massive data breach.