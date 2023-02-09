UMass Memorial Health Center settles data breach suit for $1.2M

Worcester-based UMass Memorial Health Center has agreed to pay $1.2 million to settle a lawsuit alleging the health system was negligent in protecting patients' confidential information after its June 2020 data breach, Top Class Actions reported Feb. 8.

Plaintiffs allege that UMass failed to protect their information after a data breach occurred at the health system between June 24, 2020, and Jan. 7, 2021, affecting 3,000 Massachusetts residents.

During the breach, patient information such as names, driver's licenses, financial accounts, Social Security numbers and more was exposed.

UMass hasn't admitted to any wrongdoing, but agreed to a $1.2 million class-action settlement to settle the claims.

Under the agreement, plaintiffs will be able to receive up to $150 in reimbursement for bank fees, communication charges and three hours of lost time at a rate of $25 per hour.

Plaintiffs can also receive up to $5,000 for extraordinary expenses, as well as two years of credit monitoring services through IDX Identity Protection Services.