Healthcare data breaches set record in 2023

Healthcare data breaches hit an all-time high in 2023 as cybersecurity concerns continue to plague the industry, HIPAA Journal reported.

More than 133 million patient records were breached last year, more than double the number in 2022 (51.9 million), according to the publication's analysis of HHS data.

Meanwhile, the 725 breaches affecting 500 or more patient records also set a record in 2023, and was more than twice the number of total breaches in 2017, the website reported Jan. 18.

The largest data breach of 2023 was the hack of Nashville, Tenn.-based HCA Healthcare, which affected 11.3 million patients, followed by a cyberattack on medical transcription vendor Perry Johnson & Associates (9 million individuals) that has ensnared multiple health systems, per HIPAA Journal. Two dental organizations (Managed Care of North America and Delta Dental of California) and health IT vendor Welltok rounded out the top five.