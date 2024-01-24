Bon Secours Mercy Health hit with data breach lawsuit

Cincinnati-based Bon Secours Mercy Health is the latest big health system to face a lawsuit over a data breach involving a medical transcription vendor.

A Mercy Health patient filed the proposed class-action complaint Jan. 16 in federal court in Nevada against the health system and the vendor, Perry Johnson & Associates. Almost 9 million patients across the country may have had their information compromised when a hacker stole files from the transcription service in mid-2023.

"While we don't comment on specifics of pending litigation, we find this case against Bon Secours Mercy Health without merit, as PJ&A is a third-party vendor and not one with whom we contract directly," a spokesperson for the health system emailed Becker's.

New Hyde Park, N.Y.-based Northwell Health is among the other hospitals and health systems being sued for their connection to the breach, while other systems have severed their relationships with the vendor over the hack.