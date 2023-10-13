Illinois health system severs relationship with medical transcription vendor

An Illinois health system said it has terminated its relationship with its medical transcription service after that company experienced a data breach.

Chicago-based Cook County Health wrote in an October notice that it stopped sharing data with Perry Johnson & Associates and severed the partnership in July upon learning about the cybersecurity incident.

An unauthorized party had accessed PJ&A's systems containing Cook County Health patient data in April, the health system said. Cook County Health said it received a list of affected patients from the vendor Oct. 9 and planned to start notifying them soon.

"CCH is one of many organizations impacted by the PJ&A data security incident," the health system wrote. "No CCH systems or servers were accessed during this incident."

PJ&A did not immediately respond to a request from Becker's for comment. The news was first reported Oct. 13 by DataBreaches.net.