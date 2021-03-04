Hackers post New Mexico hospital employees' info online after ransomware attack

Hackers recently stole and published online sensitive employee files from Gallup, N.M.-based Rehoboth McKinley Christian Health Care Services after inflicting ransomware on its computer network earlier this year, according to a March 3 NBC News report.

Five details:

1. In February, Rehoboth McKinley Christian Health Care Services confirmed the cyberattack and said it had to take certain systems offline as a precautionary measure but did not experience any interruptions to care.

2. Sensitive employee files posted online by the hacker group and viewed by NBC News included employee job applications and background check authorizations with Social Security numbers, according to the report.

3. The hacker group did not respond to NBC News' comment requests; it is the same ransomware group that published tens of thousands of patient medical records from Doral, Fla.-based Leon Medical Centers and Nocona (Texas) General Hospital in February.

4. Rehoboth McKinley Christian Health Care Services' development director declined to make any executives available for interviews, but told NBC News in an email the hospital has rolled out new measures to increase security.

"With the guidance of outside cybersecurity experts, we have since implemented additional security measures," the spokesperson said. "Although some of those measures have caused occasional slowdowns with our system, patient safety has remained our top priority during this time."

5. It's not clear whether the hospital paid the ransom, but hackers have removed the stolen files from their website.

