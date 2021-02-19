New Mexico hospital's computer network hacked

Rehoboth McKinley Christian Health Care Services recently suffered a cyberattack that let unauthorized actors access its computer network, according to a Feb. 18 statement from the Gallup, N.M.-based hospital.

After discovering the security breach, the hospital took certain systems offline as a precautionary measure but did not experience any interruptions to patient care, a hospital spokesperson told Becker's Hospital Review.

Rehoboth also tapped a third-party cybersecurity organization to investigate the incident.

"We are fully committed to protecting the privacy and security of the information in our network and are working diligently to understand the scope and potential impact of this event," the hospital's statement reads. "We will fully comply with our legal obligations, including contacting any impacted individuals, as appropriate."

