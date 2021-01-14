Hackers leak Moderna vaccine data stolen in EU cyberattack online

The European Medicines Agency confirmed Jan. 12 that some of its data related to companies including Moderna's COVID-19 vaccines and treatments have been leaked on the internet by hackers.

The EMA was hit by a cyberattack in December, which left its data from Moderna and other third parties vulnerable to the hackers. The EMA is continuing to support the criminal investigation into the data breach and is notifying any individuals whose information and personal data may have been compromised.

Despite the breach, the agency said it has remained fully functional and timelines related to evaluating and approving COVID-19 medicines and vaccines have not been affected.

