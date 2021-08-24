Hackers leak Indianapolis hospital's data online after ransomware attack  

Nearly three weeks after experiencing a ransomware attack on its IT network, Indianapolis-based Eskenazi Health is notifying patients that hackers have posted some of the stolen data online.

Eskenazi Health posted an incident update to its website Aug. 24 to notify employees, providers, patients, former patients and vendors that it discovered files online that the hackers stole from the hospital.

"We have begun the painstaking process of examining those files for any personal patient or employee information," the hospital wrote. "If we find such information, we will notify the affected individuals in accordance with law and offer identity protection and credit monitoring services."

Eskenazi Health shut down its computer network Aug. 4 and put its emergency department on diversion "out of an abundance of caution" and to preserve the safety of patient care. The hospital remained on diversion and postponed some elective procedures for a few days after the attack, but it is currently open and operating, Indy Star reported Aug. 24.

Eskenazi Health said there is no evidence that any of its files were encrypted and that it will not make any payments to the hackers. It is currently working with the FBI on an investigation.