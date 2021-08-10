Indianapolis hospital still on diversion 5 days after ransomware attack 

Eskenazi Health is still on diversion for patients coming to its emergency department by ambulance nearly a week after an attempted ransomware attack prompted the hospital to shut down its IT network, the Indianapolis Star reported Aug. 9.

The Indianapolis-based hospital shut down its computer network around 3:30 a.m. Aug. 4 "out of an abundance of caution" and to preserve the safety of patient care, an Eskenazi Health spokesperson told Becker's Aug. 4.

The hospital is accepting patients who come on their own to the ED, but ambulances are still being asked to go elsewhere as of Aug. 9. Eskenazi Health's outpatient clinics are open.

"We're making progress," a hospital spokesperson told the Star. "When this happened we shut down the whole network just for protection purposes and now we're bringing things back."

The hospital does not know when it will stop diverting ambulances, and if patients have an appointment or procedure that needs to be rescheduled because of the incident, Eskenzai will contact them, according to the report.