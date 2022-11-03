Hackers encrypt servers, transfer data from OakBend Medical Center

OakBend Medical Center is providing more information to patients about a Sept. 1 data breach in which an unauthorized user had encrypted some of the hospital's computers and servers.

The Richmond, Texas-based health system learned that "a limited amount of data" was transferred out of the encrypted systems during its investigation of the incident, according to a Oct. 25 breach notification from OakBend.

OakBend said it does not believe that hackers transferred entire medical records from the system but said patient information such as names, contact information, Social Security numbers and dates of birth may have been compromised.

OakBend originally reported on Sept. 1 that the attack was a result of ransomware but did not disclose if patient information was compromised.

The health system said it has notified authorities and affected patients and has implemented additional security measures in order to prevent any further data breaches.

OakBend is now facing a patient-led lawsuit for the breach, in which plaintiffs allege the health system failed to protect their information, as well as failed to properly notify patients of what kind of information was breached.