Hackers are using AI to be more 'productive'

Microsoft research found that government-sponsored hackers affiliated with Russia, China and Iran have been utilizing tools associated with OpenAI to create cyberattacks, The New York Times reported Feb. 14.

Contrary to concerns within the tech industry about employing AI for unconventional attacks, the research from Microsoft found that these hackers are using the technology for more routine applications, such as crafting emails, translating documents and debugging computer code.

"They're just using it like everyone else is, to try to be more productive in what they're doing," Tom Burt, who oversees Microsoft's efforts to track and disrupt major cyberattacks, told the news outlet.

This comes as healthcare data breaches hit a record high in 2023, while health system ransomware attacks nearly doubled.

John Riggi, the American Hospital Association's cybersecurity adviser, recently told Fox News that hackers targeting healthcare often operate from adversaries of the U.S., including Russia, North Korea and Iran, where they can secure substantial payouts from their victims and face minimal repercussions.