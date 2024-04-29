Hacker infiltrates emails of 23 employees at California health system

A hacker gained the login credentials of 23 employees of a Los Angeles-based health system during a recent phishing attack.

In February, the Los Angeles County Department of Health Services employees each clicked on a link they believed to be legitimate but that allowed the hacker to access their accounts and steal patient information, the public health system said April 23. The data may have included personally identifiable and medical information, though not financial details or Social Security numbers.

An estimated 6,085 individuals had their data breached in the hack, a health system spokesperson told Becker's

The LA County Department of Health Services said it has since implemented additional controls to prevent phishing attacks and educated employees on how not to fall for them.