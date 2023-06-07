Hacker access' Arizona hospital's network

An unauthorized individual accessed Little Colorado Medical Center's systems from March 7, 2022 to April 21, 2022.

On April 21, 2022, the hospital noticed suspicious activity on its network and launched an investigation into the incident, according to a breach notification from the Winslow, Ariz. hospital.

The investigation determined that an unauthorized person breached its network in 2022, but as of June 7, Little Colorado Medical Center still has not determined if and what kinds of information may have been affected by the incident.

The hospital said once it completes its investigation, it will begin notifying all affected individuals. It has also notified federal law enforcement, as well as state and federal regulators about the breach.