FBI thwarts cyberattack at Omaha hospital

The FBI was able to thwart a cyberattack at David City, Neb.-based Butler County Health Care Center after notifying them that their hospital was being targeted by a cybergroup, WOWT reported Aug. 10.

FBI agents in Omaha received a tip from investigators in Ireland who said six different co-ops within the Omaha FBI jurisdiction were being targeted by hackers, one of them being Butler County Health Care Center.

The FBI then alerted the hospital's IT Director Cynthia Neesen who was able to pinpoint the compromised server within the hospital and take it off-line before patient information was compromised.

The move allowed the hospital to avert the attack.

FBI agents are still tracking down who was behind the attack, according to the report.