FBI says outdated medical devices prone to cyberattacks

The FBI is warning that outdated medical devices present a cybersecurity threat to hospitals and other healthcare facilities.

In a Sept. 12 notice, the agency warned that unpatched devices that aren't able to receive security updates are particularly vulnerable to threats. The FBI pointed to a January report that said more than half of internet-connected medical devices at hospitals were prone to cyberattacks.

The agency recommends using antivirus software on endpoints, ensuring default passwords are changed, maintaining a medical-device inventory management system, working with vendors to mitigate any vulnerabilities, and implementing a required training program for staffers on how to identify and report cyberthreats.