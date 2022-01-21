50% of internet-connected hospital devices vulnerable to cyberattacks

Naomi Diaz - Print  | 
Listen
Text
  • Small
  • Medium
  • Large

Over 50 percent of the most commonly used internet-connected hospital devices may become victims of cyberattacks, presenting new problems for healthcare organizations who need to keep their information safe, ScreenRant reported Jan. 20.

According to a Cynerio report, 53 percent of hospital devices with a wireless internet connection were at increased risk for hacking or a cyberattack. 

The study also found that medical devices are most commonly run on Linux-based medical software that cannot be protected by traditional cybersecurity like Windows-based software.

Since hospitals have no off days, medical devices are used every day, preventing hospitals from doing security updates. 

Some of the most vulnerable devices for a cyberattack are IV pumps, ultrasounds, cardiac monitoring systems, security cameras and phones.

Copyright © 2022 Becker's Healthcare. All Rights Reserved. Privacy Policy. Cookie Policy. Linking and Reprinting Policy.

 

Featured Whitepapers

Featured Webinars