50% of internet-connected hospital devices vulnerable to cyberattacks

Over 50 percent of the most commonly used internet-connected hospital devices may become victims of cyberattacks, presenting new problems for healthcare organizations who need to keep their information safe, ScreenRant reported Jan. 20.

According to a Cynerio report, 53 percent of hospital devices with a wireless internet connection were at increased risk for hacking or a cyberattack.

The study also found that medical devices are most commonly run on Linux-based medical software that cannot be protected by traditional cybersecurity like Windows-based software.

Since hospitals have no off days, medical devices are used every day, preventing hospitals from doing security updates.

Some of the most vulnerable devices for a cyberattack are IV pumps, ultrasounds, cardiac monitoring systems, security cameras and phones.