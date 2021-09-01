FBI, CISA warns ransomware attacks surge over holiday weekends: 6 things to know this Labor Day weekend

The FBI and Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency are warning companies of the increased risk of ransomware attacks over Labor Day weekend.

The FBI and CISA said there are surges in ransomware attacks on holidays and weekends when offices are traditionally closed, according to an Aug. 31 CISA report. The federal agencies observed ransomware attacks consistently on holiday weekends, such as the Fourth of July, Mother's Day weekend and Memorial Day weekend. The FBI and CISA said there is no indication that a ransomware attack will occur over the weekend, but wanted organizations to be aware of the increased threat level.



Six things to know: