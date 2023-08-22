Crozer Health to bring systems back online after ransomware attack

Springfield, Pa.-based Crozer Health said its computer systems that handle patient records, which were forced offline due to an Aug. 3 ransomware attack, should be back online and fully operational starting Aug. 22, The Philadelphia Inquirer reported.

Lori Bookbinder, spokesperson for Crozer, told the publication that some of the aspects of the computer systems started to work on Aug. 21, but that she expects them to be fully operational and restored on Aug. 22.

The system has been offline since its parent company, Los Angeles-based Prospect Medical Holdings, experienced a ransomware attack on Aug. 3 that affected multiple affiliates.

Crozer clinicians and staff had been using paper records since the system was knocked offline.