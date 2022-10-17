CommonSpirit Health says TriHealth, Centura Health facilities not affected by cyberattack

Chicago-based CommonSpirit Health said Cincinnati-based TriHealth and Centennial, Colo.-based Centura Health are not being affected by the ransomware attack that has plagued the hospital giant's IT systems.

The health system relayed the information in an Oct. 16 update on its website, where it says it will post news about the cyberattack. It also said San Francisco-based Dignity Health and Virginia Mason Medical Center in Seattle are experiencing "no impact to clinic, patient care and associated systems.

CommonSpirit confirmed last week that it has been dealing with a ransomware attack that has caused some of its EHRs to have to go offline, leading to canceled appointments and procedures at some facilities.

The hospital group said it is still trying to restore full functionality of its systems and assess whether any data has been breached. It also said its facilities are still providing care.