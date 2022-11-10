CommonSpirit Health says majority of EHRs back online after ransomware attack

Chicago-based CommonSpirit Health says the EHRs in most of its markets are back up and running following a ransomware attack that has plagued the health system in recent weeks.

Most CommonSpirit patients can now access their electronic medical histories through their patient portals, while the health system is working to restore online appointment scheduling, it said in a Nov. 9 news release.

The nonprofit health system, with more than 140 hospitals across 21 states, started taking systems offline in early October after discovering the ransomware attack, leading to canceled appointments and delayed procedures.

CommonSpirit says it continues to investigate what, if any, patient data has been affected by the incident.

"We care deeply about our patients and regret any challenges or frustration they may have experienced as a result of this incident," the statement read. "Thank you to our patients, providers, staff and partners as we continue navigating the response and restoration process."