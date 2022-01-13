Broward Health sued over October data breach that exposed 1.3 million patients' info

Fort Lauderdale, Fla.-based Broward Health is facing a potential class-action lawsuit after it notified about 1.35 million patients that their protected health information was exposed during an October cyberattack.

The lawsuit was filed Jan. 12 by Abigail Walecki, one of the patients whose information was affected. In the complaint, she alleged Broward failed to adequately protect patient data.

Personal information that may have been accessed during the incident includes name, date of birth, address, phone number, financial or bank account information, Social Security number, driver's license number, email address, insurance information and account number, and medical record number. The intruder also may have accessed patients' medical information concerning history, condition, treatment and diagnosis.



Broward had not yet responded to Becker's request for comment at the time of publication.