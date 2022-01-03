Broward Health notifies patients of October data breach

Fort Lauderdale, Fla.-based Broward Health on Jan. 2 notified employees and patients of a data breach that potentially exposed their personal information.

On Oct. 15, 2021, Broward stated that an unauthorized individual entered its network through the office of a third-party medical provider. Broward said it discovered the incident four days later.

The health system said it reported the incident to the FBI and U.S. Justice Department, launched an investigation with an independent cybersecurity firm and required a password reset for all employees.

Personal information that may have been accessed during the incident includes name, date of birth, address, phone number, financial or bank account information, Social Security number, drivers license number, email address, insurance information and account number, medical record number. The intruder also may have accessed patients' medical information concerning history, condition, treatment and diagnosis.

The personal information listed above was taken from Broward Health’s systems, but the health system said there is "no evidence the information was actually misused."