7 tricks hackers use to dupe victims

Nearly 800,000 people reported falling victim to cyberscams in 2020, according to the FBI, according to a Sept. 7 report by The Wall Street Journal. Hackers are able to dupe so many smart people by taking advantage of unconscious and automatic processes in the brain.

These processes cause humans to misinterpret information and make irrational decisions, according to the article, which cites Dr. Alana Maurushat, a professor of cybersecurity and behavior at Western Sydney University in Australia, and a host of cybersecurity experts.

Seven ways hackers use brain process against people: