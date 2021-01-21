640,436 patients' info exposed in Texas health system IT security breach

An IT security incident at Abilene, Texas-based Hendrick Health System exposed hundreds of thousands of patients' information.



The breach occurred on Nov. 20, disrupting IT operations. An investigation found the incident exposed the information of 640,436 patients. The information was exposed from Oct. 10 to Nov. 9, although the incident did not affect Hendrick's EHR.

The information breached during the incident includes patient names, Social Security numbers and demographics. Click here for more information about the incident.



The three-hospital health system shut down its IT network on Nov. 9 after a security threat to the main campus was identified.

