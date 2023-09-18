21,000 Sanford patients affected by vendor breach

Patient data from Sioux Falls, S.D.-based Sanford Health has been compromised as the health system's imaging vendor, DMS Health Technologies, experienced a data security incident between March 27 and April 24, Valley News Live reported Sept. 15.

Sanford Health, which uses the vendor for its mobile heart screen trucks, said patient names, dates of birth, dates of service, physician name and exam type might have been compromised due to the breach on DMS.

According to the publication, more than 21,000 patients from Sanford are being notified of the data breach.

Those affected will receive free credit monitoring from DMS.

Sioux Fall-based Avera Health was also affected by the breach on DMS.