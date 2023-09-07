1,500 Avera Health patients affected by vendor breach

Sioux Falls, S.D.-based Avera Health's imaging vendor, DMS Health Technologies, experienced a cybersecurity event that affected 1,500 of the health system's patients, KELO reported Sept. 6.

On April 23, the vendor noticed suspicious activity on its computer systems and found that an unauthorized party had gained access to its systems between March 27 and April 24.

The unauthorized party was able to gain access to certain information stored on its network. According to DMS' breach notification, information such as names, dates of birth, dates of service, physician name and exam type could have been compromised.

Avera uses DMS at various locations.

The health system began notifying all affected individuals on Sept. 6.