2 patient lawsuits ask for millions in damages from CentroMed

San Antonio-based CentroMed is facing two patient-led lawsuits over a June 9 data breach that affected 350,000 individuals, San-Antonio Express News reported.

The plaintiffs, Jasmine Grace and Dawn Leal, both accused the health system of failing to safeguard patients' protected health information, according to the Aug. 31 story.

Ms. Grace is seeking more than $1 million in damages and Ms. Leal is seeking $5 million in damages.

The information compromised in the breach include names, addresses, dates of birth, Social Security numbers, financial account information, medical records numbers, health insurance plan member identification and claims data.

CentroMed has notified all affected individuals and said it has installed new safeguards since the breach.

The health system declined to comment on the publication's story.