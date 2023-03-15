11 lawsuits filed against California medical group over ransomware attack that affected 3 million patients

San Bernardino, Calif.-based Regal Medical Group is facing 11 lawsuits for a December ransomware attack that compromised the protected health information of 3.3 million patients, Bloomberg Law reported March 14.

The lawsuits have been filed in California following Regal's announcement of the breach in February. The plaintiffs want Regal and its affiliates to assure consumers that this event won't happen again.

The lawsuits also seek monetary damages ranging between $100 and $3,000, according to the report.

Patient information compromised in the breach include names, Social Security numbers, dates of birth, addresses, diagnosis and treatment information, laboratory test results, prescription data, radiology reports, health plan member numbers, and phone numbers.

Regal Medical Group began informing affected patients of the breach on Feb. 2.

The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services breach portal indicates that this is currently the biggest healthcare breach reported in 2023.