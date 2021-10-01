18 health systems opening hospitals

The following health systems have opened hospitals, advanced proposals to build them or announced plans for them since Sept. 1.

1. Ascension Saint Thomas Rutherford begins microhospital construction

Ascension Saint Thomas Rutherford broke ground on its $25 million, 32,000-square-foot microhospital in Murfreesboro, Tenn.

2. Allegheny Health opens $345M hospital

Allegheny Health Network, a Pittsburgh-based health system owned by Highmark Health, opened its $345 million hospital in Wexford, Pa., on Sept. 30.

3. Sentara Healthcare breaks ground on $158M medical campus with 80-bed hospital

Sentara Healthcare began its first phase building its new Sentara Albemarle Regional Health Campus in Elizabeth City, N.C., on Sept. 29, according to a news release from the organization.

4. Despite objections, UNC Health's proposed $252M hospital approved by state regulators

UNC Health's plan for a 40-bed hospital in the Durham, N.C., portion of Research Triangle Park was approved by state regulators.

5. CHS to open Indiana hospital in November

Fort Wayne, Ind.-based Lutheran Health Network, part of Community Health Systems, is opening a 60-bed hospital Nov. 13.

6. UC San Diego Medical Center plans $2.5B medical campus modernization

University of California San Diego Medical Center is seeking approval to begin a modernization of its aging medical campus that is slated to cost $2.5 billion.

7. Penn State to open 110-bed hospital Oct. 1

Hershey, Pa.-based Penn State Health opened its 300,000-square-foot, 110-bed hospital Oct. 1.

8. Aspirus to replace 52-year-old Michigan hospital, close skilled nursing facility

Wausau, Wis.-based Aspirus Health plans to replace the 52-year-old Aspirus Ontonagon (Mich.) Hospital and close its skilled nursing facility.

9. Penn Medicine to open $1.6B hospital in October

Penn Medicine will open a $1.6 billion hospital in Philadelphia at the end of October, marking the completion of one of the largest hospital projects in the U.S.

10. Cleveland Clinic breaks ground on $80M hospital in Mentor

After delaying construction last year amid the COVID-19 pandemic, Cleveland Clinic broke ground Sept. 20 on its new hospital in Mentor, Ohio.

11. Ascension Wisconsin opens hospital in Greenfield

Ascension Wisconsin opened its 32,000-square-foot hospital in Greenfield, Wis., on Sept. 15.

12. Steward breaks ground on $227M hospital in Texarkana

Dallas-based Steward Health Care broke ground Sept. 15 on its replacement facility for the 121-year-old Wadley Regional Medical Center in Texarkana, Texas.

13. Vanderbilt to propose 42-bed hospital near 8-bed Ascension facility

Nashville, Tenn.-based Vanderbilt University Medical Center plans to file an amended plan for a 42-bed hospital in Murfreesboro, Tenn.



14. AdventHealth breaks ground on 100-bed Palm Coast hospital

Altamonte Springs, Fla.-based AdventHealth broke ground Sept. 14 on its four-story, 100-bed hospital in Palm Coast, Fla.

15. OhioHealth unveils details of $140M Pickerington hospital

Columbus-based OhioHealth unveiled details Sept. 13 about its plan to build its 13th hospital in Pickerington, Ohio.

16. U of Iowa wins approval for $395M hospital campus: 5 things to know

The Iowa Board of Regents unanimously approved University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics' plan to build a new hospital campus in North Liberty, Iowa.

17. Sarasota Memorial eyes November opening for $437M hospital campus

Sarasota (Fla.) Memorial Hospital's 65-acre medical campus in Venice, Fla., is on track to open in November.

18. St. Vincent Health opens replacement hospital

Leadville, Colo.-based St. Vincent Health opened its $26 million replacement hospital in Leadville on Sept. 8.