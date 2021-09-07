Sarasota Memorial eyes November opening for $437M hospital campus

Sarasota (Fla.) Memorial Hospital's 65-acre medical campus in Venice, Fla., is on track to open in November, according to the Herald-Tribune.

The campus includes a five-story, 365,000-square-foot hospital with 110 private rooms and a 28-bed emergency department and a two-story, 60,000-square-foot medical office building. It also has an adjacent 400-space parking garage.

The hospital broke ground on the new campus, which will cost $437 million, in 2019. Despite the COVID-19 pandemic, the project remained on track, according to Sharon Roush, president of Sarasota Memorial Hospital-Venice.

"Honestly, I think the mission of a new hospital coming in — in the middle of the pandemic — has been kind of at the heart of the whole team understanding the need," Ms. Roush told the Herald-Tribune. "If there's ever been a time to need a new hospital, now, more than ever."