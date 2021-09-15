Steward breaks ground on $227M hospital in Texarkana

Dallas-based Steward Health Care broke ground Sept. 15 on its replacement facility for the 121-year-old Wadley Regional Medical Center in Texarkana, Texas.

The new 254,000-square-foot, $227 million facility will be located northwest of its current campus. It will house an emergency room, cardiovascular care, neurosurgery, maternity care and outpatient services. The hospital will have 123 beds with the ability to expand to 291.

Plans also call for building a 143,000-square-foot medical office building on the campus.

"Steward is honored to be a part of the Texarkana region and the Wadley community, and we are excited to start construction on this new state-of-the-art facility," said Sanjay Shetty, MD, president of Steward North America. "This major investment will help us unlock access to the high-quality, low-cost care that everyone in this community deserves."

The new facility is slated to open in summer 2024.