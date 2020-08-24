12 hospitals planning upgrades, expansions

Twelve hospitals or health systems announced, advanced or completed construction projects or expansions in the last three weeks.

1. Augusta University Medical Center can build 100-bed hospital, appeals court rules

Augusta (Ga.) University Medical Center can move forward on a 100-bed hospital in Columbia County despite a rival system's legal challenge, a Georgia Court of Appeals ruled Aug. 21.

2. UPMC to finish $87.5M expansion in November

UPMC Pinnacle, based in Harrisburg, Pa., will finish a $87.5 million expansion at its hospital in Hampden Township in November.

3. California hospital seeks fundraising strategies for stalled 4-story tower

Tulare (Calif.) Hospital is seeking proposals for a fundraising strategy to support and build a long-stalled four-story patient tower expansion.

4. McLeod Health plans new hospital in South Carolina

McLeod Health, a seven-hospital system in Florence, S.C., plans to build a hospital in Horry County.

5. Construction of $200M Northwest Indiana hospital to begin in September

Construction of a $200 million Franciscan Health hospital in Crown Point, Ind., is slated to begin in September.

6. Kentucky medical center breaks ground on children's hospital

Pikeville (Ky.) Medical Center broke ground Aug. 14 on its children's hospital.

7. UC Irvine Health to build $221M advanced care facility

University of California Irvine Health plans to build a $221 million facility for advanced care, which will house children's health, adult specialty care and urgent care services in Irvine.

8. South Florida Baptist Hospital getting new $326M facility

After renovating its South Florida Baptist Hospital a dozen times, BayCare will build a new hospital less than 4 miles from its location in Plant City, Fla.

9. Judge OKs MUSC's $325M hospital as rival systems mull next move

Charleston-based Medical University of South Carolina can move forward with its plan to build a $325 million hospital in Berkeley County, a judge from the South Carolina administrative law court has ruled.

10. Tampa General seeks $500M in bonds for capital projects

Tampa (Fla.) General Hospital is seeking $500 million in bonds for expansion and renovation projects.

11. MetroHealth's $1B campus transformation: 4 things to know

Cleveland-based MetroHealth topped off the new hospital tower on its 52-acre campus Aug. 3. The tower is part of a nearly $1 billion campus transformation plan.

12. Indiana University Health to build $1.6B hospital

Indiana University Health plans to build a $1.6 billion hospital in downtown Indianapolis, the organization announced Aug. 5.

