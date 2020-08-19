California hospital seeks fundraising strategies for stalled 4-story tower

Tulare (Calif.) Hospital is seeking proposals for a fundraising strategy to support a long-stalled four-story patient tower expansion.

The Tulare Hospital first announced plans for the expansion in 2004. One year later, voters in the hospital district approved an $85 million bond to build a tower at the hospital. Construction began in 2010, but money dried up for the project in 2015,and the tower remains unfinished.

In 2017, the Tulare Local Health Care District filed for bankruptcy, delaying the project further.

Now that the company is out of bankruptcy and has found a new operator for the facility, the board of directors for the district is seeking proposals for the design and development of the project and a fundraising strategy.

The tower expansion must be completed by 2030 under a law that requires hospitals across California to bring buildings up to seismic code.

More articles on capital projects:

UC Irvine Health to build $221M advanced care facility

13 hospital construction projects costing $1B or more

Chicago's makeshift COVID-19 hospital cost $1.7M per patient

© Copyright ASC COMMUNICATIONS 2020. Interested in LINKING to or REPRINTING this content? View our policies by clicking here.