11 hospitals planning upgrades, expansions

Eleven hospitals or health systems announced, advanced or completed construction projects in the last week:

1. Atrium Health fights to open hospital in North Carolina county

Charlotte, N.C.-based Atrium Health is still fighting to open a $147 million, 30-bed hospital in Mecklenburg County.

2. Abrazo Health to open Arizona hospital this fall

Phoenix-based Abrazo Health plans to open a hospital in Surprise, Ariz., this fall.

3. McLaren Health Care boosts funding by $150M for Lansing health campus

After increasing its investment by $150 million, Grand Blanc, Mich.-based McLaren Health Care said it will spend $600 million on its new health campus in the state's capital of Lansing.

4. Ballad Health plans 2021 reopening for hospital that has been closed for 7 years

Johnson City, Tenn.-based Ballad Health plans to reopen a hospital in Virginia that has been closed since October 2013. Construction on the $12 million project resumed this week.

5. Ascension reopens Florida hospital ravaged by hurricane in 2018

Ascension Sacred Heart has reopened its hospital in Panama City, Fla., about two years after Hurricane Michael damaged the facility.

6. Integris Health Edmond to double in size

Integris Health Edmond (Okla.) will embark on an expansion project that will double its size.

7. MarinHealth opens $535M hospital

MarinHealth in Greenbrae, Calif., opened its $535 million replacement hospital.

8. AdventHealth opens health park, 24-bed ER in Florida

Altamonte Springs, Fla.-based AdventHealth opened its health park and freestanding emergency room in Kissimmee, Fla.

9. HonorHealth to open 70-bed hospital in September

Phoenix-based HonorHealth plans to open a 70-bed hospital in the city in September.

10. St. Louis University Hospital opens $550M facility

SSM Health St. Louis University Hospital opened its $550 million facility to patients Aug. 30.

11. Ascension Saint Thomas can build hospital in Tennessee county, beating out VUMC

Ascension Saint Thomas won approval to build a hospital in Tennesee's Murfreesboro County, beating out a proposal from Vanderbilt University Medical Center. Both hospitals are based in Nashville, Tenn.

More articles on capital projects:

Philadelphia health systems' capital projects undeterred by COVID-19

Ballad Health plans 2021 reopening for hospital that has been closed for 7 years

Massachusetts hospital may need to be rebuilt after flooding

© Copyright ASC COMMUNICATIONS 2020. Interested in LINKING to or REPRINTING this content? View our policies by clicking here.