MultiCare opens $479M freestanding pediatrics hospital 

Tacoma, Wash.-based MultiCare opened its $479 million Mary Bridge Children’s Hospital May 16, with 61 patients transported from MultiCare Tacoma General Hospital to the new six-story hospital in Tacoma.

The 250,000-square-foot facility sits on the site of the original Mary Bridge Children’s Hospital campus, which opened in March 1955.

It comprises 82 inpatient beds, an emergency department with 29 exam rooms, eight operating rooms, a dedicated neonatal and pediatric transport team, three patient play and activity rooms and a 400-space parking garage, according to a news release shared with Becker’s.

More than $105 million of the $479 million project cost was raised by 4,000 donors to the Mary Bridge Children’s Foundation, a spokesperson confirmed with Becker’s.

“We begin an important new chapter in the 71-year history of Mary Bridge Children’s Hospital by opening our new, freestanding children’s hospital and expanded outpatient center on the site of our original campus in Tacoma,” Jeff Poltawsky, president and market leader of Mary Bridge Children’s Hospital & Health Network, said in the release. “This hospital comes at a critical moment as we expand to meet growing demand for children’s specialty care and serve as the referral center for some of the most complex pediatric cases in our region.”

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