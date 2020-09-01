Integris Health Edmond to double in size

Integris Health Edmond (Okla.) will embark on an expansion project that will double its size.

The hospital plans to build a five-story tower and expand the existing facility. The project is estimated to cost $95 million.

After the project is completed, the 40-bed hospital will have 104 beds. The project is slated to be complete by next spring.

"We are growing with the city of Edmond and the surrounding areas," said Jon Rule, CEO of Integris Health Edmond. "Integris Health Edmond is not just a hospital but a destination facility for patients around the state due to the advanced capabilities we have here, complemented by access to medical and surgical specialists."

