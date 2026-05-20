Bluepoint Living, a hospitality company, is set to purchase the property the University of Maryland Shore Medical Center at Easton occupies. A new home for the hospital, part of Baltimore-based University of Maryland Medical System’s University of Maryland Shore Regional Health, is under construction at a separate site.

The agreement, facilitated by real estate services and investment company CBRE as the representative of UM Shore Regional Health, would bring the 14.84-acre property under Bluepoint’s ownership.

The agreement is based on the planned relocation of the hospital to a $540 million replacement hospital; the system broke ground on the building in late 2024. The transaction is expected to close after the hospital’s move in 2028, according to a May 19 news release from CBRE shared with Becker’s. “The transaction is expected to close following the hospital’s anticipated move in 2028.”

University of Maryland Shore Medical Center at Easton opened in 1915 and has been renovated multiple times since 1950. It comprises approximately 390,000 square feet.

“This acquisition builds on our longer-term investment in Easton and reflects our continued commitment to preserving the character and culture of this community,” Paul Prager, Bluepoint Living founder, said in the release.

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