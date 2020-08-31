AdventHealth opens health park, 24-bed ER in Florida

Altamonte Springs, Fla.-based AdventHealth has opened its "health park" and freestanding emergency room in Kissimmee, Fla., according to the Orlando Business Journal.

AdventHealth Partin Settlement Health Park and ER, opened Aug. 31, has a two-story, 36,000-square-foot building for medical offices and a 24-bed freestanding emergency room.

The health park building includes primary and specialty care offices and space for imaging, outpatient sports medicine, rehab and lab services.



The facility is a first of its kind for the organization, according to the report.

“This is a model we are committed to as an organization to help grow our ability to care for communities that might not be huddled around a hospital," Brad Hillmon, vice president and COO of AdventHealth's ambulatory division, told the Orlando Business Journal. "As we have urban sprawl in Orlando, and healthcare continues to evolve and get easier to perform in an outpatient setting, we want to get in those communities and provide most of the care people need with high standards."

The health park and freestanding ER is expected to generate 150 jobs.

More articles on capital projects:

UPMC to finish $87.5M expansion in November

Gulf Coast Medical Center opens cancer floor, part of $374M expansion

Trustees approve OSU's $1.79B hospital

© Copyright ASC COMMUNICATIONS 2020. Interested in LINKING to or REPRINTING this content? View our policies by clicking here.