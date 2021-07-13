Eyes on Tennessee: COVID-19 cases up 404% in 2 weeks

New daily COVID-19 cases in Tennessee have risen 404 percent over the last two weeks, according to The New York Times.

Tennessee is reporting seven new infections per 100,000 residents as of July 13, according to data tracked by the Times. The state is averaging 467 new daily COVID-19 cases.

Weekly case counts increased in 69 counties while falling in 19, The Oak Ridger reported. The most new weekly cases were reported in Shelby County, with 646 cases; Davidson County, with 240 cases; and Hamilton County, with 171 cases.

Tennessee ranks 44th among states for residents fully vaccinated, with 38.06 percent of people fully inoculated against COVID-19 as of July 12.

Statewide, COVID-19 hospitalizations remain low, with a three percent drop in hospitalizations compared to two weeks prior, the Times reported. The state is averaging four hospitalizations per 100,000 residents.

Nationwide, the U.S. has seen cases rise 94 percent over the last two weeks, with 47 states seeing weekly cases trend upward.