5 recent clinical affiliations 

Here are five clinical affiliations announced since Jan. 4:

1. Livingston, N.J.-based Cooperman Barnabas Medical Center formed a clinical affiliation with ENT and Allergy Associates Feb. 7 to expand access to otolaryngology and allergy care.

2. Iron Mountain, Mich.-based Dickinson County Healthcare — a one-hospital system with several clinics —finalized its affiliation agreement with Marshfield (Wis.) Clinic Health System Feb. 3.

3. Lawrence, Mass.-based Lawrence General Hospital and Dallas-based Steward Health Care announced a new clinical affiliation Feb. 1 between Lawrence General Hospital and Steward's St. Elizabeth’s Medical Center in Brighton and Holy Family Hospital in Haverhill and Methuen.

4. Edison, N.J.-based Hackensack Meridian Health and Paterson, N.J.-based St. Joseph's Health announced a clinical affiliation Jan. 14 to bring patients expanded oncologic services.

5. Marlton, N.J.-based Virtua Health and Glassboro, N.J.-based Rowan University inked an agreement to create a new academic health system in South Jersey, the organizations said Jan. 4.