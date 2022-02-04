Michigan health system joins Marshfield Clinic

Iron Mountain, Mich.-based Dickinson County Healthcare — a one-hospital system with several clinics — has finalized its affiliation agreement with Marshfield (Wis.) Clinic Health System.

Now that the agreement has been finalized, Marshfield will begin integrating its system into Dickinson's facilities, which will take several months, according to a Feb. 3 Marshfield news release.

The deal will expand outpatient surgeries, support Dickinson's pediatric team and grow its primary care provider team. It will also improve emergency services and build a new cancer center.

New names will be announced once the integration is fully completed, the release said.

​"The future of healthcare for our community and our region is now more capable and more secure than ever," said Chuck Nelson, CEO of Dickinson County Healthcare System. "We will move local and regional healthcare to even higher levels of quality and accessibility by expanding locally based services, providers and locations."