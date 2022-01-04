Virtua Health, Rowan University to create new academic health system

Marlton, N.J.-based Virtua Health and Glassboro, N.J.-based Rowan University inked an agreement to create a new academic health system in South Jersey, the organizations said Jan. 4.

The partnership will establish the Virtua Health College of Medicine & Health Sciences of Rowan University and the state's only osteopathic medical school. In addition, the academic campus will have an expanded nursing and allied health professional school, a school of translational biomedical engineering and sciences, several new research institutes and clinical practices.

The first three research institutes will focus on cardiovascular disease, solid organ transplant and regenerative medicine and primary care, according to the news release.

As part of the deal, Virtua Health is investing $85 million to create an endowment that will support the partnership, recruit faculty and fund construction of a new research facility.

The new college will recruit 50 faculty investigators over the next 10 years, according to the news release.

"There has never been a more defining moment for our two respected organizations to come together to transform and reimagine the future of healthcare and the healthcare workforce than right now," said Dennis Pullin, president and CEO of Virtua Health. "This affiliation will further strengthen our relationship with Rowan so that we can innovate around the training of tomorrow's physicians and health professionals and the critical research that will impact the future of healthcare in this community."