11 women making moves in healthcare 

The following executive moves made by women have been reported by or shared with Becker's since June 10.
- Cathy Fraser, the current CHRO of Rochester, Minn.-based Mayo Clinic, will leave the organization.
- Paula Menkosky, chief administrative officer of Mayo Clinic in Arizona, has been promoted to the role of enterprise chief human resources officer.
- Marialena Murphy, MSN, RN, chief nursing officer of Mayo Clinic in Arizona, will serve as interim chief administrative officer.
- Tanya Nelson-Hackney, RN, has been tapped as chief nursing officer of Lake Cumberland Regional Hospital in Somerset, Ky.
- LaSharndra "Sharn" Barbarin has been named CEO of Medical City Arlington (Texas), part of Nashville, Tenn.-based HCA Healthcare.
- Marsha Myers was named CEO of Mission Hospital McDowell in Marion, N.C., part of Nashville, Tenn.-based HCA Healthcare.
- Mary Riosas is the new chief nursing officer for Franklin (La.) Foundation Hospital.
- Carolyn Harraway-Smith, MD, was selected by Greensboro, N.C.-based Cone Health as its chief medical officer at Annie Penn Hospital in Reidsville, N.C.
- Tammy Harlow, RN, is the new COO and interim CEO Elbert Memorial Hospital in Elberton, Ga.
- Barbara Malone, MD, is the new chief medical officer of Nantucket (Mass.) Cottage Hospital.
- Krista Jackson was named CEO of Johnson County Rehabilitation Hospital in Overland Park, Kan.