11 women making moves in healthcare 

The following executive moves made by women have been reported by or shared with Becker's since June 10.

Cathy Fraser, the current CHRO of Rochester, Minn.-based Mayo Clinic, will leave the organization.



Paula Menkosky, chief administrative officer of Mayo Clinic in Arizona, has been promoted to the role of enterprise chief human resources officer.



Marialena Murphy, MSN, RN, chief nursing officer of Mayo Clinic in Arizona, will serve as interim chief administrative officer.



Tanya Nelson-Hackney, RN, has been tapped as chief nursing officer of Lake Cumberland Regional Hospital in Somerset, Ky.



LaSharndra "Sharn" Barbarin has been named CEO of Medical City Arlington (Texas), part of Nashville, Tenn.-based HCA Healthcare.



Marsha Myers was named CEO of Mission Hospital McDowell in Marion, N.C., part of Nashville, Tenn.-based HCA Healthcare.



Mary Riosas is the new chief nursing officer for Franklin (La.) Foundation Hospital.



Carolyn Harraway-Smith, MD, was selected by Greensboro, N.C.-based Cone Health as its chief medical officer at Annie Penn Hospital in Reidsville, N.C.



Tammy Harlow, RN, is the new COO and interim CEO Elbert Memorial Hospital in Elberton, Ga.



Barbara Malone, MD, is the new chief medical officer of Nantucket (Mass.) Cottage Hospital.



Krista Jackson was named CEO of Johnson County Rehabilitation Hospital in Overland Park, Kan.