13 health systems naming revenue cycle vice presidents

Here are 13 health systems that have made revenue cycle vice president hires in 2024:

1. St. Louis-based Ascension named Christopher Gronek vice president of midcycle revenue cycle and Patti Consolver vice president of front end revenue cycle.

2. King of Prussia, Pa.-based Universal Health Services named Mark Cannon vice president of revenue cycle management.

3. Morgantown, W.Va.-based WVU Medicine named Beth Carlson vice president of revenue cycle.

4. Boise, Idaho-based St. Luke's Health System named Michelle Lewis vice president of revenue cycle.

6. Valhalla, N.Y.-based Westchester Medical Center Health Network named Vanessa Mackay network vice president of revenue cycle.

6. Cleveland Clinic named Tracy Peffley vice president of revenue cycle management.

7. Arlington-based Texas Health Resources named Doug Booth vice president of revenue cycle - hospital billing.

9. Brentwood, Tenn.-based Quorum Health named Richard Flores vice president of revenue cycle management.

10. New Orleans-based LCMC Health named Jackie Josing vice president of middle revenue cycle.

11. Berlin, N.H.-based North Country Healthcare named Patrick Curtin vice president of revenue cycle.

12. New York City-based Hospital for Special Surgery named Denee Wolf vice president of revenue cycle.

13. Scottsdale, Ariz.-based HonorHealth named Dee Montee vice president of revenue cycle.