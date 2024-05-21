13 health systems naming revenue cycle vice presidents

Andrew Cass - Updated

Here are 13 health systems that have made revenue cycle vice president hires in 2024: 

1. St. Louis-based Ascension named Christopher Gronek vice president of midcycle revenue cycle and Patti Consolver vice president of front end revenue cycle. 

2. King of Prussia, Pa.-based Universal Health Services named Mark Cannon vice president of revenue cycle management. 

3. Morgantown, W.Va.-based WVU Medicine named Beth Carlson vice president of revenue cycle. 

4. Boise, Idaho-based St. Luke's Health System named Michelle Lewis vice president of revenue cycle.

6. Valhalla, N.Y.-based Westchester Medical Center Health Network named Vanessa Mackay network vice president of revenue cycle. 

6. Cleveland Clinic named Tracy Peffley vice president of revenue cycle management. 

7. Arlington-based Texas Health Resources named Doug Booth vice president of revenue cycle - hospital billing. 

8. St. Louis-based Ascension named Patti Consolver vice president of front end revenue cycle. 

9. Brentwood, Tenn.-based Quorum Health named Richard Flores vice president of revenue cycle management.

10. New Orleans-based LCMC Health named Jackie Josing vice president of middle revenue cycle. 

11. Berlin, N.H.-based North Country Healthcare named Patrick Curtin vice president of revenue cycle.

12. New York City-based Hospital for Special Surgery named Denee Wolf vice president of revenue cycle. 

13. Scottsdale, Ariz.-based HonorHealth named Dee Montee vice president of revenue cycle.

Copyright © 2024 Becker's Healthcare. All Rights Reserved. Privacy Policy. Cookie Policy. Linking and Reprinting Policy.

 

Featured Learning Opportunities

Featured Whitepapers

Featured Webinars

10 Most-Read Articles

>