21 women making moves in healthcare leadership

Becker's Hospital Review reported on the following women who left, announced plans to leave, assumed or were named to new hospital positions since May 14:

1. Billings (Mont.) Clinic named Mary Albers COO, effective in mid-August.

2. Baylor Scott & White Medical Center-McKinney (Texas) tapped Erin Blair to serve as president.

3. Chicago-based Amita Health named Elyse Forkosh Cutler chief strategy officer.

4. Island Hospital in Anacortes, Wash., named Elise Cutter COO, according to goskagit.com.

5. New London, Conn.-based L+M Healthcare named Kerin Da Cruz, MSN, RN, vice president of patient care services and chief nursing officer.

6. York, Pa.-based WellSpan Health tapped Victoria Diamond as senior vice president for the health system's central region and president of WellSpan York Hospital.

7. Kathy Donovan, MSN, RN, was named CEO of Detroit Medical Center's Children's Hospital of Michigan.

8. Dana Dye, RN, vice president/CEO and administrator for Baptist Memorial Hospital-Memphis (Tenn.), retired.

9. Detroit-based Henry Ford Health System named Carladenise Edwards, PhD, senior vice president and chief strategy officer.

10. Connecticut Children's in Hartford named Bridgett Feagin senior vice president and CFO.

11. Cathy Hibbs, CEO of Carlsbad (N.M.) Medical Center, will retire, effective July 4, according to the Carlsbad Current-Argus.

12. Beverly Jordan, MSN, RN, vice president and chief information and transformation officer of Memphis, Tenn.-based Baptist Memorial Health Care, retired.

13. Forest View Hospital, a private psychiatric facility in Grand Rapids, Mich., named Jill Krause CEO, according to MiBiz.

14. Tampa, Fla.-based Moffitt Cancer Center named Elizabeth "Beth" Lindsay-Wood vice president and CIO.

15. Mountain Vista Medical Center in Mesa, Ariz., and Florence (Ariz.) Hospital named Heather Mahoney their CFO.

16. New York City-based Mount Sinai Health System named Kristin Myers executive vice president, CIO and dean for information technology.

17. St. Luke's Hospital in Maumee, Ohio, named Jennifer Montgomery, BSN, president and CEO.

18. New Hyde Park, N.Y.-based Northwell Health appointed four executives at its cancer institute, including Stacy Sanchez, DNP, RN, as the institute's new chief nursing officer.

19. Tracy Warner is the new CEO of Greene County Medical Center in Jefferson, Iowa.

20. Memphis, Tenn.-based Methodist Le Bonheur Healthcare named Monica Wharton executive vice president and chief administrative officer.

21. Jennifer White, CFO of the Rhode Island Department of Behavioral Healthcare, Developmental Disabilities and Hospitals, was named interim CEO of the state-run Eleanor Slater Hospital in Cranston, according to the Providence Journal.

