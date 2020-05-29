15 recent hospital, health system executive moves

The following hospital and health system executive moves were reported in May:

1. Memphis, Tenn.-based Baptist Memorial Health Care tapped Tom Barnett as chief information and digital officer.

2. Danville, Pa.-based Geisinger health system named Steven B. Bender chief legal officer.

3. Las Vegas-based Dignity Health-St. Rose Dominican hospital system named G. Rodney Buzzas, MD, CMO of its 326-bed Siena campus and its Rose de Lima campus, both in Henderson, Nev.

4. Sioux Falls, S.D.-based Avera Health named Tom Clark chief strategy and growth officer.

5. Dick Daniels, executive vice president and CIO of Oakland, Calif.-based Kaiser Permanente, will retire in mid-June.

6. Iron Mountain, Mich.-based Dickinson County Healthcare System named Brian Donahue CFO, according to The Daily News.

7. Dana Dye, RN, vice president/CEO and administrator for Baptist Memorial Hospital-Memphis (Tenn.), will retire May 29.

8. Detroit-based Henry Ford Health System named Carladenise Edwards, PhD, senior vice president and chief strategy officer.

9. UChicago Medicine health system tapped Thomas E. Jackiewicz as the new president of the University of Chicago Medical Center and COO of the health system.

10. Beverly Jordan, MSN, RN, vice president and chief information and transformation officer of Memphis, Tenn.-based Baptist Memorial Health Care, will retire May 29.

11. Cherry County Hospital in Valentine, Neb., named Kyle Kellum CEO, according to ainsworthnews.com.

12. Eric Lewis, CEO of Olympic Medical Center in Port Angeles, Wash., is leaving his post for a new job as CFO of the Washington State Hospital Association, according to the Sequim Gazette.

13. John Rodis, MD, president of St. Francis Hospital in Hartford, Conn., departed the position, according to The Connecticut Mirror.

14. Clark Regional Medical Center in Winchester, Ky., named Matt Smith CEO.

15. Memphis, Tenn.-based Methodist Le Bonheur Healthcare named Monica Wharton executive vice president and chief administrative officer.

© Copyright ASC COMMUNICATIONS 2020. Interested in LINKING to or REPRINTING this content? View our policies by clicking here.