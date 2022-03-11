13 women making moves in healthcare

The following executive moves made by or involving women have been reported by or shared with Becker's since March 4. 

  1. Lois Skillings, RN, announced her retirement as president of Mid Coast-Parkview Health in Brunswick, Maine, after four decades with the system.

  2. Lucy Busa has been appointed director of physician billing at Middletown, N.Y.-based Garnet Health.

  3. Dianne Moore was named director of financial planning at Garnet Health.

  4. Debra Nawrocki is now the manager of revenue integrity and charge description master at Garnet Health.

  5. Elyse Valentin has been named accounts payable manager at Garnet Health.

  6. Beth Cadle has been hired by Milford (Mass.) Regional Medical Center to serve as CFO and vice president for finance.

  7. Candi Constantine-Castillo, MSN, RN, has been named CEO of Prime Healthcare's Harlingen (Texas) Medical Center.

  8. Mary Jane Krebs, BSN, is set to retire from her position as president of MaineHealth's Spring Harbor Hospital in Westbrook at the end of the year.

  9. M. Lea Lee has been named CNO of HCA Virginia's Chippenham Hospital in Richmond.

  10. Kansas Underwood, BSN, is Guthrie Cortland (N.Y.) Medical Center's new vice president of nursing and CNO.

  11. Gurvir Saini, MSN, has been tapped by Pasadena, Texas-based HCA Houston Healthcare Southeast to serve as CNO effective April 18. 

  12. Terri Hays has been named CFO for Nampa, Idaho-based Saltzer Health, part of Salt Lake City-based Intermountain Healthcare.

  13. Susan Salka plans to retire as president and CEO from Coppell, Texas-based medical staffing firm AMN Healthcare.

 

 

