13 women making moves in healthcare

The following executive moves made by or involving women have been reported by or shared with Becker's since March 4.
- Lois Skillings, RN, announced her retirement as president of Mid Coast-Parkview Health in Brunswick, Maine, after four decades with the system.
- Lucy Busa has been appointed director of physician billing at Middletown, N.Y.-based Garnet Health.
- Dianne Moore was named director of financial planning at Garnet Health.
- Debra Nawrocki is now the manager of revenue integrity and charge description master at Garnet Health.
- Elyse Valentin has been named accounts payable manager at Garnet Health.
- Beth Cadle has been hired by Milford (Mass.) Regional Medical Center to serve as CFO and vice president for finance.
- Candi Constantine-Castillo, MSN, RN, has been named CEO of Prime Healthcare's Harlingen (Texas) Medical Center.
- Mary Jane Krebs, BSN, is set to retire from her position as president of MaineHealth's Spring Harbor Hospital in Westbrook at the end of the year.
- M. Lea Lee has been named CNO of HCA Virginia's Chippenham Hospital in Richmond.
- Kansas Underwood, BSN, is Guthrie Cortland (N.Y.) Medical Center's new vice president of nursing and CNO.
- Gurvir Saini, MSN, has been tapped by Pasadena, Texas-based HCA Houston Healthcare Southeast to serve as CNO effective April 18.
- Terri Hays has been named CFO for Nampa, Idaho-based Saltzer Health, part of Salt Lake City-based Intermountain Healthcare.
- Susan Salka plans to retire as president and CEO from Coppell, Texas-based medical staffing firm AMN Healthcare.