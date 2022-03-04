Garnet Health shakes up finance leadership: 7 changes

Middletown, N.Y.-based Garnet Health has promoted seven people to leadership positions in its finance department, the system said March 4.

Seven changes:

1. Lucy Busa has been appointed the director of physician billing. She has 20 years of experience in billing and revenue cycle and previously worked as general manager with Comfort Medical.

2. Otis Freeman has been appointed director for patient access management, an area in which he has more than 20 years of experience. Before Garnet, he was director of patient access/admitting at Newark, N.J.-based Saint Michael's Medical Center.

3. Dianne Moore has been named director of financial planning. She came to Garnet in 1999 and has held several positions in the finance department, most recently manager of financial planning.

4. Richard Juengling has been named director of accounting. He started at the system in 2019 as a senior accountant before his promotion to accounting manager.

5. Shawn Killeen is now director of managed care and denial management. He first came to Garnet in 2015 as a senior revenue strategy analyst and was most recently the manager of revenue strategy and managed care.

6. Debra Nawrocki has been named manager of revenue integrity and charge description master. She has more than 20 years of healthcare revenue cycle experience and previously worked as financial coordinator for imaging services at Mid-Hudson Regional Hospital in Poughkeepsie, N.Y.

7. Elyse Valentin has been named accounts payable manager. She came to Garnet in 2014 as an accounts payable specialist and became a supervisor in 2016.